CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents are bracing to spend more than ever on back-to-school supplies this year.

Inflation is taking a toll on household budgets, so families are focusing on just buying the basics

and trying to find more affordable options this back-to-school season.

Every year, parents have a long list of all the things their kids are going to need in school this year, and the cost can quickly add up. Families are now expected to shell out nearly $900 on back-to-school supplies this year.

Despite rising costs, there are still a few easy ways you can save money this back-to-school season. For starters, only shop for the absolute necessities right now. Purchases like a new backpack or lunch box can be put off and of course, look out for sales.

“Right now there’s a lot of good sales. So that was nice. Sometimes they can be really expensive when the sales aren’t going on but they had a whole stand of back-to-school sales right now. So we stocked up on some of that,” said Allison Zaskey of Enfield.

In addition to shopping for the best price, take advantage of sales tax holidays, when many states lift sales taxes for a few days. Tax-Free week in Connecticut will continue until the end of the week for those looking to save extra this back-to-school season.