CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again when parents have a long list of all the things their kids are going to need in school this year, and the cost can quickly add up.

The National Retail Federation expects people to spend record amounts for both back-to-school and back-to-college shopping this year. Back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion which is up from $36.9 billion last year.

As of early July, more than half of consumers who are buying for back-to-school have already started shopping. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of 890 dollars on back-to-school items this year, which is approximately $25 more than last year.

Despite rising costs, there are still a few easy ways you can save money this back-to-school season. Before you start shopping, make a list of needs, and put them in order from most pressing to least. You may not be able to cover everything right away, but creating this list will help you see what you need to tackle first.

Everyone wants new threads when they go back to school, but before you hit the department stores, check what still fits and what doesn’t in your closet. Take advantage of tax-free holidays and major sales during the summertime. There are plenty of opportunities to find deep discounts on many items on your list.

First things first is that you are going to want to set a budget and figure out how much you can actually spend for the various items on the list, and instead of buying everything right away, compare prices online before you buy.