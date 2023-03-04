LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter storm will be mixing in a little bit of spring rain Saturday morning as you move further south.

We’re expecting this to mix more and more as the morning goes on, which can be dangerous while you’re working to clean up. This wet snow gets heavy quickly and shoveling your driveway or even just clearing off your car gets more and more difficult.

According to a study from the American Heart Association, after just two minutes of snow shoveling, your heart rate reaches levels similar to aerobic exercise. That strain, plus the toll of the heavy snow on your muscles and back increases the danger.

According to that study, heavy snow is defined as around seven or eight inches. That kind of snow increases the rate of hospital trips due to heart attacks among men by 16 percent, and the rate of fatal heart attacks by 34 percent. Women, though, didn’t share the same increase.

So, how to shovel safely? Push the snow where you want it to go, don’t lift it. If you’re aiming for the top of a pile, lift with your legs, not your back. Finally, take breaks, this isn’t a race.