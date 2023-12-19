AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is right around the corner and people are still doing some Holiday spending, but shopping can sometimes lead to more credit card debt.

Gordon Oliver with Cambridge Credit Counseling says shoppers need to remember that prices on many items have been driven up after the pandemic which means costs can quickly add up.

Christmas is just a few days away and shoppers are out grabbing their last-minute gifts for their friends and family. But during the holiday season credit card debt starts to rack up as people splurge on presents.

“Every year at the end of January beginning of February, all the way to Memorial Day are people calling us because they overspent and they are overwhelmed and they do not know what to do,” Gordon Oliver, Director of Business Development at Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. told 22News.

The National Retail Federation reports that holiday spending from November 1st to December 31st is expected to go up between 3 and 4 percent over last year. So to prevent credit card debt Oliver says people need to remember that it is okay to tell your family that you don’t have the money to spend this year.

One shopper says there are three things that people should do to control their holiday spending, “plan your budget, decide before you leave the house, and have your little list with you,” said William Drew of Agawam.

If you lose track of your credit card spending it may take longer to pay off the debt. According to the Cambridge Credit Counseling group, when you have interest rates on credit cards of 22 to 25 percent with a tight budget it can be hard to find additional money to pay off more than the minimum payments.

“If you continue that cycle you will be paying the debts off for many many years. Some people when they look at the statistics, they can’t believe how long it will take them we’re talking about 300 payments to pay off a credit card.”

If you still have some shopping left to do you may want to check your online banking site to keep up with your holiday spending.