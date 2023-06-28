CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are looking forward to festivals this summer, but schemers are taking advantage of the excitement.

Say you see a great deal on tickets to a summer festival that is usually through a link on social media. The event says that they will have live music, all-you-can-eat meals, craft beer or wine, and other fun activities, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

When you click on the social media link, it takes you to a website with professional pictures. You enter your credit card information to buy tickets to the festival. But before you buy, it is important to do some research. Whether the festival is fake, merely disappointing, or you just bought phony tickets, the results are the same, someone pockets your money.

Someone from Memphis reported buying tickets for $82.50 to a “Bubble Run” in June 2022 which never happened. “Facebook event page advertised the Bubble Run as a free event. I purchased 4 ‘entries’ with glasses and tutus and they charged my debit card. They then canceled the event and refuse to respond to emails. They are still advertising on Facebook like the event is happening.”

The BBB provides tips on how to spot a fake festival:

Research before you buy. Search online for the festival’s name and ensure the name advertised matches the website. Schemers often use names that sound similar to those of real festivals.

Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true. There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it's likely a scheme.

The BBB also provides tips on what you can do if this happens to you: