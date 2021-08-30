Tips to avoid roadside dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stopping to change a tire in the breakdown lane of a heavily traveled road could be an invitation to tragedy.

Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the traffic death of 44-year-old Daniel Levangie of Wendell in Franklin county. He was killed on Route 2 in Leominster by an oncoming driver while Levangie was trying to change a tire in the breakdown lane.

A disastrous mistake according to Travis Koske, a Service Manager at City Tire in Springfield.

“Get out of the breakdown lane. If you can’t call a local town company, call the police station, they will send a police cruiser out to you. They will come with their vehicle. You have to avoid a disaster.” Travis Koske, Service Manager at City Tire Company

Between the upsurge in distracted driving and Koske’s contention that breakdown lanes are getting smaller, he believes drivers must get out of that breakdown lane as quickly as possible. He said this is what he teaches his children of driving age, and it’s something we all should follow.