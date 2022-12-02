CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again to pick out your Christmas, but getting your tree home safely can be tricky.

If your tree is not properly secured onto your vehicle, it can scratch paint, tear door seals, damage window frames, and your tree could fly off or out of your vehicle and become a danger for other drivers on the road, according to a news release sent to 22News from AAA.

According to a AAA survey, 44% of Americans who planned to purchase a real holiday tree would use unsafe methods when getting it home, such as not using the roof rack or placing it unsecured in the bed of a truck. AAA did research and found that road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, which resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Roads can be dangerous enough during the winter with increased congestion and weather conditions without the addition of Christmas trees flying off cars. AAA offers these tips to get your Christmas tree home safely:

Before heading out to buy a real Christmas tree, make sure to bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket, gloves, and of course – the right vehicle. One with a roof rack is ideal but a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan can work just as well.

Once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage.

Prior to loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.

Place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is an SUV, van, or minivan – place the tree inside. If not, rent or borrow a pickup truck, a vehicle with a roof rack, or one that is large enough to accommodate the tree inside.

Secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the twine offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.

Once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.