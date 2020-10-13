Tips to help you prep your home for the Winter

Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it’ll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WWLP) – On mild nights like we saw this weekend, the winter months seem far away.

But our Fall weather can be pretty unpredictable, and that’s why now is a good time to prep your home for winter.

We’re coming up on the 9th anniversary of the October 2011 snow storm.

The monster storm cancelled Halloween and brought down power lines across the state, leaving hundreds of thousands without power which is a reminder that it’s not too soon to get our home ready for winter weather.

Experts recommend that you start with checking your home’s heating and air conditioning system.

Something else on your checklist, sealing cracks around windows to prevent losing heat.

A hardware store in Northampton is already seeing customers take these precautions.

Paul Czapienski told 22News, “We do screen repair, we do glass repair. We’ve noticed a definite increase there which is actually good. If you have something broke, getting it fixed now helps out a lot.”

It also the time of year to clean your gutters and your chimney.

And while you’re digging out the snow blower, think about if you can locate one of these right now, a shovel, as well as taking inventory of your salt and sand.

Lastly, you might want to do quick energy audit.

Mass Saves offers free programs and services where professionals do just that, making sure your winter hibernation is safe, warm, and cozy.

And prepare for snow removal, like digging out the snow blower and firing it up before that first snowy morning.