Tips to improve indoor air quality in your home

Vacuuming is an important step in keeping up with indoor air quality. (Michal Jarmoluk, Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Keeping up with the indoor quality of your home is important, especially as the weather cools down here in western Massachusetts, and with many people spending more time at home than ever before amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From limiting allergens like mold and dust, to trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, here are ways to keep up with the indoor quality of your house.

First, keep it clean. Vacuum, and regularly wash fabrics like beddings, tablecloths and curtains or drapes. Regularly disinfect hard surfaces.

Harvard Health says clutter can hold dust, so clean it out. Change your filters regularly if you have air conditioning and heat.

For further cleanliness and investing in your indoor air quality, consider an air purifier. An air purifier can significantly reduce allergens.