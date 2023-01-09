CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of people look to make a getaway from the Northeast in the winter, but travel costs have soared in the past year.

When it comes to planning a getaway, it’s important to do your homework to get the most bang for your buck. There are lots of valuable family travel perks out there for those willing to research hotel, resort, and activity packages.

Regardless of the destination, booking as soon as possible is your best bet. Try to also pick a destination you can drive to. If you’re traveling with family, experts recommend forgoing hotels in favor of rentals, like Airbnb, you may have more space or a kitchen, and you pay less per person.

Travel experts suggest opting for a rental in a central location, that way you have the convenience of being able to plan day trips to other places you want to visit. You can economize by hitting the road with your family instead of heading to the airport as well.