CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter is this Sunday, and many people consider buying a pet bunny as a gift for children.

Many people think, what better way to celebrate Easter than to adopt a sweet little bunny rabbit? Unfortunately, there are many people who make this decision without doing any research into the care of these pets.

Rabbits are very social and energetic and require lots of attention. They can live anywhere between 7-10 years or more with proper care and feeding. So gifting one of these furry little guys is no small commitment.

Rabbits require a lot of maintenance including regular veterinary check-ups, just like a dog or a cat. They are very delicate creatures so it’s important to handle them with care to avoid injury.

22News spoke with the Dakin Humane Society about things to keep in mind before buying a pet rabbit.

“I think that people do take that moment and put thought into it. This is a living breathing creature. This creature is going to have needs it’s going to have requirements and I don’t think that those decisions are made frivolously like sometimes people think they may be,” said Lee Chambers, the Media and Development Specialist at Dakine Humane Society.

They require social interaction, plenty of exercises, and a lot of enrichment activities on a daily basis. So, if this seems like too much of a responsibility, it may be better to gift bunnies that are made of chocolate instead of the real deal.