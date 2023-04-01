CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those storms coming Saturday evening could pose safety hazards if you aren’t prepared.

Without proper preparation, even smaller rainstorms can cause flooding or damage to your home, but with the rain holding off until this evening, there’s still time to prepare.

First, clean out your gutters this morning. It should be done twice a year and the spring is a great time for it. After that, check your downspouts and make sure they are dumping water away from your home’s foundation.

If you have a safe vantage point or can safely access your roof, check it for missing shingles or loose nails. Moss on your roof can also accelerate rot by trapping moisture beneath shingles.

Finally, while there is not a significant risk of flooding on Saturday, these spring showers are going to stick around, so be prepared for flooding. Have a disaster kit ready with flashlights, water, food, and other necessities.

Be aware of how to shut off your electricity and check your insurance to make sure you have adequate coverage. Flood damage is not typically covered in your homeowner’s plan.

It’s the start of the rainy season here in New England, we’ve seen between 10 and 15 inches of rain over the last 90 days here in western Massachusetts, that’s a few inches above normal already.