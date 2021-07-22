Tips to prevent your car from being broken into or stolen

(WWLP) – In 2019, about 750,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated July as National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

They are reminding people to always take your car’s key with you, do not leave it inside. Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside.

If something does happen to your car, contact police immediately. You will need a copy of the police report to provide to your insurance company.