CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bugs are also on the rise and could be trying to get into your home, 22News is working for you on how you can protect your property.

As western Massachusetts heads into the warmer months, insects and rodents might be trying to head into your home. Not only have we seen above-average high temperatures recently but overnight low temperatures have been in the 40s. Experts say that could be the key factor as to when the pests come out.

“Temperatures above 45 degrees overnight are the key factors, once we get to those times of the year insect activity really starts to ramp up.” Bob Russell, Entomologist For American Pest Solutions

One of the best ways you can protect your home from bugs is walking around the outside and checking the side of your foundation for cracks.

“Check around the floorboard areas around your home and look for light penetration. The light indicates access to the outside and that is primary access points for mice and ants and other insects.”

Other tips you can use to protect your home include cleaning your drains, sealing your doors and windows and properly applying pest and insect control to your yard.