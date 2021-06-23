Tips to reduce energy to help save money while keeping cool

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with ways to stay cool while keeping your electric bill low.

Massachusetts customers use approximately 40 percent more energy during the hot summer months. To keep your bill low, try keeping your air conditioner setting as warm as possible. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use one to three percent less electricity.

The following information is provided by Eversource of energy efficiency solutions to help customers save money while keeping cool.

Immediate actions customers can take now to beat the heat this summer:

Use the new Cooling Calculator on Eversource.com. The tool helps customers understand how much electricity is being used to keep a home cool and how adjusting the temperature impacts cost. Schedule a Home Energy Assessment. With a Home Energy Assessment, an energy specialist will help customers identify money-saving rebates, offer expert home improvement advice and and suggest energy-saving tips. Keep your air conditioner setting as warm as possible. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity.

Additional tips for keeping temperatures and energy costs down in the summer:

Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.

Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening, when there is also less demand on the electric system.

Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

Switch to LED lights. The energy efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the breeze more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect.

Look for the ENERGY STAR® rating when purchasing new appliances. Also, be sure to choose the right size when purchasing an air conditioning unit. An oversized or undersized AC unit is less effective and wastes energy.



