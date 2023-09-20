CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re starting to feel a little more fall-like, especially at night, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, with many now thinking about heating costs.

Home heating costs expected to remain high this winter, and now is the time of year people start to switch from air to heat.

With the colder months ahead, there are ways to save money though, including, sealing up air leaks, letting light in, and checking your attic insulation. For now, it’s about saving money on AC during the day, and saving on heat at night.

Jason Hughes of Springfield tells 22News, “I mean I got my highest electric bill in September believe it or not, so really my October bill should be small is what I’m thinking. I’d rather dress warmly than run the air conditioning now.”

Experts say turning your thermostat as low as you can stand will save you money. Adding, every degree down saves you one percent on your monthly bill.