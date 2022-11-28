Marley is just one of the homeless pets that found a new family this year. (Photo Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations to Second Chance Animal Services on Giving Tuesday.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known in the United States as Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday, and is dedicated to building the world up through the power of generosity by donating to nonprofit organizations. “GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,” according to GivingTuesday.org.

Second Chance Animal Services is accepting donations for GivingTuesday to help keep pets in their homes. Tito’s is matching donations of up to $15,000 through their Vodka for Dog People program.

The donations will help nonprofit veterinary hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester. They offer low-cost spay and neuter services, vaccine clinics, and bring veterinary services to low-income senior housing communities at no cost.

GivingTuesday donations can be made online or mailed to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 with GivingTuesday on the memo.

Marley is just one of the homeless pets that found a new family this year. (Photo Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services) When Chiquita needed emergency surgery, her owner turned to Second Chance for help. Subsidized rates made it possible for Chiquita to get the surgery that saved her life. (Photo Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

“Financial uncertainty is wreaking havoc on the lives of pets in our community. Rising inflation and interest rates are impacting us all. Some families are being forced to choose between caring for their pet and their own needs. Some may not even have a choice as housing costs rise, forcing them to move and not be able to bring their pet with them. We need to be there for all the pets who need help,” said Development Director Lindsay Doray.

“Giving back has been part of the DNA of Tito’s Handmade Vodka since the very beginning of our company,” says Victoria Lewis, Tito’s Northeast Field Sales Manager. “The main vision of our Vodka for Dog People program is to better the lives of pets and their families far and wide. When Lindsay approached us about supporting their efforts to help keep pets in their homes with the people they love, we knew we wanted to help however we could. We hope to help Second Chance Animal Services double funds raised for their wonderful mission this holiday season – together we are spreading love to make the world a better place!”