CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston-based online ordering platform for restaurants, Toast, announced that the $0.99 order processing fee will be removed.

According to a statement released by ToastTab.com to its customers on Wednesday, the processing fee will be removed from restaurant platforms by the end of this week. The company added the $0.99 processing fee on all digital orders of $10 or more on July 12th to restaurants using the updated system.

“We’ve been listening to your feedback and we understand: we made the wrong call. We’ve decided to remove the $0.99 order processing fee from our digital ordering suite by the end of this week. We love this industry and we remain committed to supporting resturants now and in the future. Sincerely, Toast” Toast posted in Facebook

The ordering services is available to consumers ordering from their favorite restaurants such as Comfort Bagel in Holyoke, White Hut in West Springfield, Frigos in Springfield, and hundreds more just in the western Mass. area.

Comfort Bagel told its customers that since the announcement, all online orders will include an extra bagel to offset the charge until the fee has been removed. Beginning Thursday, this week’s bagels include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Onion Cheddar Bialy, Cinnamon Crunch, and more.