BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Treasurer is asking residents to check to see if they have unclaimed property.

There are more than 50,000 properties worth millions of dollars waiting to be claimed by residents and businesses in the Commonwealth, including Tom Brady, David Ortiz, Kevin Garnett and Tuukka Rask.

“As Tom Brady likes to say, let’s go!” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “And to quote Kevin Garnett after winning the 2008 NBA Championship, anything is possible.”

Unclaimed property can be forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. After three years of inactivity, these accounts are turned over to the state to try and find the owners. You can check to see if you have unclaimed property at findmassmoney.com.

You may have checked in the past and only found a few dollars in your name unclaimed, but the most recently updated list was for property worth more than $100. The Treasury Department updates the list every six months.

Last year, more than $176 million was returned to residents and businesses.