Too much rain can be bad for plants

(WWLP) – During the summer months, many people are worried about their plants not getting enough water; however that shouldn’t be a problem this month with a record breaking amount of rain falling throughout July.

High rainfall amounts can rot the root of the plants, which could kill the plant. Plants that do survive having too much water may have bland fruit. Berries that are picked in the rain can retain the water, which could lead to them rapidly growing mold and not staying fresh long on the shelf.

With more rain showers in the forecast, its important to not get down about the rain.

Some ways to make your berries last longer would be to pick them on a dry day and only wash them right before using them. Plants also can sustain more water when they are planted in a raised bed instead of just in the ground.