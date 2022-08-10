BOSTON (WWLP) – It may be too early to pull out the flannels and UGG boots, but is it too early to bring out the pumpkin spice? According to Dunkin’, no it’s not!

With more than one month away from the first day of fall, Dunkin’ announced Wednesday that pumpkin spice is returning on Wednesday, August 17, which includes Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, and Maple Sugar Bacon. This year they are also releasing two new flavors – Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin' is reigniting the pumpkin passion with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, celebrate the season with Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

From August 17 to September 13, a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte will be $3.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”

Glazed pumpkin cake donuts, pumpkin munchkins and pumpkin muffins will also be returning on Wednesday.