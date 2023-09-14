CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As National Hispanic Heritage Month prepares to kick off on September 15, Yelp released the top 40 Latinx-owned businesses to watch in 2023.
The current most common terms Hispanic populations use refer to themselves are “Hispanic,” “Latino/Latina” and “Chicano,” but the term “Latinx” attempts to be more inclusive to non-binary members of the population. In short, “Latinx” means people who originate from Spanish-speaking countries regardless of whether or not they speak Spanish.
In 2020, Yelp introduced an attribute for businesses that identify as Latinx-owned. Since then more than 56,000 businesses have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp. These are the top 10 Latinx-owned businesses in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:
- The Rail Trail Ale House: 23 Point Grove Rd in Southwick
- Berkshire Pizzeria: 72 Main St in Charlemont
- Springdale Lunch: 827 Main St in Holyoke
- CFB Cleaning Services
- The Metro Bistrot: 176 Main St in Southbridge
- The Longmeadow Salon: 917 Shaker Rd in Longmeadow
- Meraki Artistry
- Affordable Accounting Services & Tax Preparation: 318 Belmont Ave in Springfield
- Bueno y Sano: 415 Cooley St in Springfield
- Valley Art Supplies: 76 Cottage St in Easthampton
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating Massachusetts Latinx-owned businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.
