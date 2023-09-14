CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As National Hispanic Heritage Month prepares to kick off on September 15, Yelp released the top 40 Latinx-owned businesses to watch in 2023.

The current most common terms Hispanic populations use refer to themselves are “Hispanic,” “Latino/Latina” and “Chicano,” but the term “Latinx” attempts to be more inclusive to non-binary members of the population. In short, “Latinx” means people who originate from Spanish-speaking countries regardless of whether or not they speak Spanish.

In 2020, Yelp introduced an attribute for businesses that identify as Latinx-owned. Since then more than 56,000 businesses have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp. These are the top 10 Latinx-owned businesses in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating Massachusetts Latinx-owned businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.