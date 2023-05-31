CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to exploring the vibrant craft beer scene in western Massachusetts, beer enthusiasts take their thoughts to Untappd, a popular beer rating and discovery app, allowing users to discover and rate different brews, share their experiences, and connect with other beer lovers.

Using data and reviews from dozens of breweries West of Worcester, we were able to use the beer-loving app to put together a list, determining the best 25 breweries in western Massachusetts.

Let’s dive into the list and explore some of the remarkable breweries that made the cut.

#25 Hitchcock Brewing Company (Bernardston)

Securing the twenty-fifth spot is Bernardston’s Hitchcock Brewing Company. This family-owned and operated brewery takes pride in producing small-batch and handcrafted beers with locally sourced ingredients. Hitchcock Brewing offers a cozy taproom where visitors can enjoy their well-crafted brews.

#24 White Lion Brewing (Springfield)

As the first craft brewery in the city, White Lion has been instrumental in shaping the local craft beer scene. With a focus on quality and community, White Lion offers a variety of approachable and flavorful beers.

#23 Iron Duke Brewing (Ludlow)

Known for their dedication to traditional English-style ales, Iron Duke offers a selection of classic brews that showcase their craftmanship and attention to detail. Located at the Historic Ludlow Mills complex, Stockhouse 122 has over 100 years of history within its brick walls.

#22 Hot Plate Brewing Co. (Pittsfield)

This Nano-brewery focuses on producing small-batch and experimental brews that push the boundaries of flavor. Hot Plate Brewing Co. offers a unique and ever-changing selection that keeps beer enthusiasts intrigued.

#21 Floodwater Brewing Company (Shelburne Falls)

Floodwater is a brewery and tasting room that sits along the Deerfield River and overlooks the picturesque Bridge of Flowers. Embracing the rich brewing traditions while incorporating modern techniques, resulting in a range of balanced and flavorful beers, Floodwater Brewing Company’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship shines through in their offerings.

#20 Four Phantoms Brewing Company (Greenfield)

This brewery focuses on crafting small-batch and handcrafted beers, ensuring quality and attention to detail in every sip. Four Phantoms Brewing Company offers a welcoming environment for beer enthusiasts to enjoy their unique creations.

#19 Stone Cow Brewery (Barre)

Nestled on a farm, Stone Cow Brewery takes pride in using locally sourced ingredients, including their own hops and grains. Visitors can enjoy a selection of farmhouse-style ales and lagers while taking in the picturesque surroundings. From April to October, the farm operates a seasonal Farm Store that also offers Ice Cream and our farm’s produce along with many other locally made grocery products.

#18 Abandoned Building Brewery (Easthampton)

Starting in March of 2013, Matt Tarlecki began transforming the 2,700 square foot space in the old mill building, aptly named “The Brickyard”. Since, Abandoned Building embraces creativity and experimentation, resulting in a lineup of unique and flavorful beers. Their commitment to pushing boundaries ensures an unforgettable beer-drinking experience.

#17 Drunken Rabbit Brewing (Chicopee)

With a focus on producing innovative and bold brews, Drunken Rabbit is known for its experimental flavor combinations and unique beer offerings. Also offering events almost every night, there is always something happening. Beer enthusiasts seeking something different will find it here.

#16 Amherst Brewing/Hangar Pub and Grill (Amherst)

With a roster of over 125 unique beer flavors over the course of their 25-year history, Amherst Brewing is a renowned brewery known for its diverse lineup of well-crafted beers. With a commitment to consistency and quality, they offer a range of flavorful brews that cater to various palates. Located conveniently inside of Hangar Pub and Grill, you certainly will not leave hungry!

#15 One Way Brewing (Longmeadow)

Longmeadow’s first-ever brewery focuses on producing small-batch and rotating beers, allowing visitors to experience a variety of unique flavors and styles. One Way Brewing‘s commitment to quality shines through in each of their brews.

#14 Fieldcrest Brewing Company (Wilbraham)

Fieldcrest Brewing Company, nestled in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, is a charming brewery that combines traditional brewing techniques with a touch of innovation. Opening in 2012, by Owners Adam and Shannon Field, after a good friend of theirs was diagnosed with Celiacs and his days of drinking “good” beer were over. They began their quest for good gluten-free beer. Visitors can unwind in their welcoming taproom and savor the distinct character and craftsmanship that defines Fieldcrest Brewing Company.

#13 Skyline Beer Co. (Westfield)

Boasting a 4,500 square foot restaurant, tasting room, and ten-barrel brewery overlooking the rolling hills of Western Mass., with a dedication to pushing boundaries and experimenting with flavors, Skyline Beer Co. offers a diverse range of unique and exciting beers. Visitors can enjoy their spacious taproom with panoramic views while sipping on innovative and delicious creations.

#12 Progression Brewing (Northampton)

Progression Brewing, is a dynamic brewery that takes pride in its commitment to both traditional and experimental brewing techniques. With a focus on creating well-balanced and flavorful beers, Progression offers a diverse lineup that caters to various tastes. Their welcoming taproom provides a cozy atmosphere where beer enthusiasts can enjoy their meticulously crafted brews while appreciating the artistry and dedication behind each pint at Progression Brewing.

#11 Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company (West Springfield)

With a name that pays homage to the founders’ leap of faith into the brewing industry, Two Weeks Notice showcases their creativity through a rotating selection of unique brews. Beer lovers can visit their welcoming taproom to enjoy the diverse flavors and quality craftsmanship that define Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company.

#10 Building 8 Brewing (Northampton)

A community-oriented brewery that prides itself on creating approachable and flavorful beers. With a focus on quality ingredients and traditional brewing methods, Building 8 offers a diverse range of brews that cater to various tastes. Their inviting taproom provides a laid-back atmosphere where visitors can enjoy their finely crafted beers while fostering a sense of camaraderie and connection at Building 8 Brewing.

#9 Bright Ideas Brewing (North Adams)

Housed in the historic Windsor Mill, Bright Ideas Brewing is known for their innovative and experimental approach to brewing, offering a diverse lineup of unique and flavorful beers. With a spacious and welcoming taproom, visitors can enjoy their brews while taking in the scenic views of the surrounding mountains. Bright Ideas Brewing is a must-visit destination for beer enthusiasts looking to discover bold and imaginative flavors in a charming setting.

#8 Cold Harbor Brewing (Westborough)

Cold Harbor Brewing, is a destination brewery that prides itself on producing exceptional craft beers with a focus on quality and craftsmanship. With a diverse range of styles, Cold Harbor offers something for every beer lover, from hop-forward IPAs to rich stouts and refreshing lagers. Their welcoming taproom provides a comfortable and laid-back atmosphere where visitors can relax and enjoy the carefully crafted brews. Cold Harbor Brewing is a must-visit for those seeking a memorable beer experience in Westborough.

#7 Tin Bridge Brewing Co. (Westfield)

Tin Bridge Brewing Co., is a family-owned and operated brewery that combines traditional brewing techniques with innovative flavors. With a commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, Tin Bridge crafts a wide variety of beers that showcase the unique character of the region. Their welcoming taproom offers a cozy and friendly atmosphere, making it the perfect place to gather with friends and enjoy their expertly crafted brews. Tin Bridge Brewing Co. is a hidden gem in Westfield that provides an exceptional beer-drinking experience.

#6 Fort Hill Brewery (Easthampton)

Known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, Fort Hill Brewery produces a diverse range of handcrafted beers using locally sourced ingredients. From hop-forward IPAs to smooth and rich stouts, their lineup offers something for every palate. With a spacious taproom and outdoor beer garden, Fort Hill Brewery provides a welcoming atmosphere for visitors to relax, enjoy their carefully crafted beers, and soak in the scenic beauty of Easthampton.

#5 Vanished Valley Brewing Co. (Ludlow)

With a focus on hop-forward ales and barrel-aged specialties, Vanished Valley offers a diverse range of brews that cater to both traditional and adventurous beer drinkers. Their taproom provides a vibrant and inviting atmosphere, where visitors can enjoy a pint while soaking in the rustic and industrial charm of the brewery. Vanished Valley Brewing Co. is a must-visit destination for beer lovers looking to experience unique and exceptional brews in Ludlow.

#4. Brick & Feather (Turners Falls)

Brick & Feather is a small-scale brewery with a big reputation for producing exceptional beers. Offering a diverse lineup of meticulously crafted ales and lagers. From hoppy IPAs to rich and smooth stouts, their beers showcase a balance of flavors and a dedication to craftsmanship. With a cozy taproom that exudes a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere, Brick & Feather is a beloved destination for beer enthusiasts looking for unique and well-crafted brews in Turners Falls.

#3. Great Awakening Brewing Company (Westfield)

With a commitment to sourcing local ingredients and pushing the boundaries of traditional brewing styles, Great Awakening offers a diverse range of brews that appeal to beer enthusiasts. From hop-forward IPAs to smooth and complex stouts, their lineup showcases a passion for quality and creativity. With a spacious taproom and a welcoming atmosphere, while taking in views of Westfield’s scenic Little River dam.

#2. Rustic Brewing Company (Springfield)

With a rustic-inspired taproom and a dedication to creating high-quality brews, Rustic Brewing offers a diverse selection of beers that cater to various palates. From traditional ales to experimental brews, their lineup showcases the brewers’ passion for innovation and craftsmanship. With a welcoming and laid-back atmosphere, Rustic Brewing Company provides a delightful destination for beer enthusiasts to enjoy locally crafted beverages in the heart of Springfield.

#1. Tree House Brewing Company (Deerfield)

Tree House Brewing Company, is renowned for their exceptional craft beers, particularly their New England-style IPAs. With a dedication to quality and craftsmanship, Tree House Brewing has garnered a loyal following of beer enthusiasts. Their beers are known for their hazy appearance, intense hop flavors, and smooth mouthfeel. Tree House offers a variety of hop-forward ales that showcase the brewery’s commitment to producing top-notch brews. Whether it’s their flagship beers or limited releases, Tree House Brewing consistently delivers an outstanding beer-drinking experience.

As the craft beer scene continues to thrive in western Massachusetts, these top 25 breweries have carved their places as favorites among beer lovers. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, these breweries provide opportunities to explore a diverse range of flavors, styles, and brewing techniques. So, grab a pint, support local brewers, and enjoy the delightful world of western Mass. craft beer!