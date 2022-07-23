Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering when the heat will end, and Saturday is expected to be the most humid day of the week.

Saturday’s top five stories include the Westfield Police Department looking for a suspect who withdrew thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account, unsolved murders in Springfield, and more.

1. Sepsis survivor finds new hope by becoming store owner in Chicopee

A Chicopee woman recently recovered from septic shock and is now in the process of opening both a hair salon and a home décor store.

2. Westfield PD: Suspect withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account

Westfield police are investigating an incident at the TD Bank on Main Street where a person fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from another person’s account.

3. There are 65 homicides unsolved in Springfield: 43 shot, 11 unknown, 6 stabbed, 4 strangled, 1 head trauma

There are sixty-five unsolved homicides in Springfield according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

4. Holyoke man arrested in connection with body found in Connecticut River

A Holyoke man was arraigned in court Thursday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man found in the Connecticut River on July 3rd.

5. Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors.