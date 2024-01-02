CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The top New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to save more money, but how can you make sure you accomplish this goal?

According to Wicked Local, the average cost of food per week for one person in Massachusetts is $79.08. The cost of living in Massachusetts is 50% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe. Housing is 111% higher than the national average, while utilities are 14% higher.

Finances affect every part of your life, such as your relationships and how you feel about yourself, so focusing on your finances can do a lot to have a better year.

According to Bankrate, these are some ways to help you save money in 2024.

Automate everything

You can’t forget to save if it’s something you’ve automated. Whether it’s your 401(k) payments made from your salary or automatic transfers from your checking account into a savings account, automating will help you save without you having to even think about it.

Spend strategically

During high inflation, consider putting off making some unnecessary purchases. Wait for sales or buy generic products instead of major brands. Watch the video above about how residents in Massachusetts feel about inflation heading into the new year.

Attack your debt

If you have any debt, make that a priority. The interest you’re paying on a credit card is likely more than what you’re earning on a savings account. Paying off your debt and not running a balance that carries over after your statement due date is the best way to avoid paying credit card interest.

Evaluate your budget

The new year is a great time to make sure you’re not overpaying or paying for any monthly items that aren’t being used. Go through your budget, or monthly expenses, to help maximize your savings. See if there are areas of opportunity, such as cutting back on dining out or on coffee or other spending, that add up over time.

Review your employee benefits

Even though the open enrollment period is probably over, you may still be able to adjust some options like how much you contribute to your employer-sponsored retirement plan, like a 401(k). Adjusting your withholding for taxes or how much you’re putting away for retirement, which may reduce your taxable income, is a way to potentially save money.

Use an extra paycheck for your financial goals

For those who are paid on a bi-weekly basis, you’re likely to have two months where you’ll earn three paychecks. If you know these months, plan for them. Getting two paychecks in a month makes this a great savings opportunity. Use this paycheck to either start or add to an emergency fund, contribute toward retirement savings, pay off high-interest debt, or use it to save for large, planned expenses.

Evaluate your banking

Review your savings account to ensure you’re earning a competitive annual percentage yield (APY). You have to make the move and make sure you’re not earning an APY that’s at or below the national average, which was 0.57 percent APY as of December 22, 2023. A high-yield savings account at a competitive bank is your best option for an emergency fund or other cash you might need on short notice.

Also, look at your checking account. You should find a way to avoid fees if you’re incurring those by going under a required minimum balance. Ways to avoid monthly service fees are:

Finding a bank that doesn’t charge one.

Having an account that has a low minimum balance requirement.

Choosing a bank that allows your recurring direct deposit to waive the monthly fee.