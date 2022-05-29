HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A hallowed tradition resumed Sunday in the town of Hadley. The Memorial Day parade, which for generations has been observed on this day before the holiday honoring those who’ve served in our military.

As in year’s past before the pandemic, the military, the American Legion and first responders accepted the applause of the many who lined the parade route along Route 9 in this Hampshire county community.

The Memorial Day parade has always been an eagerly awaited event for western Massachusetts residents, to express their thanks to its active and non-active service members.

“Very patriotic,” said Kathy Pipezynksi about the event. “It’s a real thrill to be out here again, since it hasn’t been for a couple of years. Friends of mine as excited to be in it, and to participate.”

With so many young families living on the parade route, the Memorial Day message would not be lost on current and future generations.

These children will not grow up ignorant of the sacrifices of family members and others who came before them.