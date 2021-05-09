Palmer community thanks police officers in a creative way

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) — A veteran councilor in the town of Palmer has found a unique way to observe the upcoming Law Enforcement Awareness Week.

The town has a billboard truck making rounds, thanking the Palmer Police Department. Veteran Town Councilor Bob Lavoie came up with this creative way to thank the officers.

“Seven local businesses have sponsored the truck, and he’s going to help us thank our local Palmer police by running through town for two hours a day, every day this week. To not only thank our police but to help support the local community and everything they do for us,” Lavoie said.

Prior to getting the truck, Lavoie needed support from the community to help get one of these mobile billboard truck to the town.

“The reason I wanted to do it, last year I was running an ad campaign and I noticed all the ‘Thank You to Palmer Police’ signs and I was like man this community loves their police officers, so I decided to put it on the truck,” Mychal Connolly, President and CEO of StandoutTruck.com said.

The Palmer Police response to this law enforcement awareness week message was immediate, just as soon as they discovered how councilor Bob Lavoie was getting the word out.

“Yeah we just found out about it and we appreciate the support. To the officers, the men and women in this department, I think this will be a wonderful morale boost,” Palmer Police Officer Dan Sullivan said.

And so for the coming week, two hours each day, this truck will get the message across, a message that veteran town official Bob Lavoie would hope resonates in his community all year long.