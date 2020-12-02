Toys For Tots accepting donations until December 14

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Week two of Tots For Tots 2020 is underway, but its operating a little different this year.

We are still asking for your generosity to help children across western Massachusetts celebrate the holidays. But we can’t ask you to bring your toy donations to the station.

So, we’re asking you to make a monetary donation to our local western Massachusetts Toys for Tots program or to use the online gift registry. Donations will be accepted until December 14.

Check can also be mailed to:

Toys for Tots

Attn: SSgt. Steven Catlin

24 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

All donations go to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

Since 1997, our toy drive has collected well over one million toys for local kids and we can’t wait to do it again this year.