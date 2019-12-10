Toys for Tots: Blanket donation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve already gotten lots of toys for our annual Toys for Tots drive. But we still have a long way to go!

Tuesday morning a group of nursing students from Elms College dropped off dozens of blankets at our 22News studios. They told 22News about 60 members of the Student Nurses Association joined together to make these blankets by hand for our Toys for Tots drive.

“This year, we decided to give a whole bunch of them to you guys and Toys for Tots. Kids can actually use them and enjoy them. It’s something we can easily make and produce a lot of. Then, a lot of children can have nice warm, comfy blankets.” Ashley Wilson, Elm College SNA

Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

12/10 and 12/11 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/12 and 12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

