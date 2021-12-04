Toys for Tots collection continues into weekend at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re is on the last leg of our toy collection efforts in the 22News lobby.

We’ll be open all weekend to receive your donations as we round out the last few days of toy collection. Saturday we saw some stylish drivers stop by to help kids in need in our region. And we caught up with one U.S. Marine who gave us an update on what kids need right now.

Lance Corporal Rodrigues told 22News, “So Toys for Tots is definitely a place for children who are unfortunate to get toys, and its just to bring more joy of Christmas for those single families who are having difficulties getting toys for their children. Definitely we need more books and more bikes because a lot of agencies and single families want their kids to kind of go out more, not be on their phone and everything like that,” said the Marine.

Again this is the final stretch of our toy drive, it runs until December 8th.

And we’ll be collecting nonstop! Our lobby will be open for the next few days ready to receive those last minute donations. For more information on our toy drive, or to learn how to make a monetary donation right from home, you can click here.