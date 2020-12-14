TOYS FOR TOTS: Final day to donate online

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the last day for Toys for Tots 2020. The 22News COVID-19 friendly format is going well, but the children of western Massachusetts need more help.

We are still asking for your generosity to help children across western Massachusetts celebrate the holidays.

22News will not physically collect toys in our lobby this year

Instead, we are asking you to consider making either a monetary donation to the local Toys for Tots campaign or donating a toy through the online gift registry

Check can also be mailed to:

Toys for Tots

Attn: SSgt. Steven Catlin

24 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Since 1997, the 22News toy drive has collected well over one million toys for local kids and we can’t wait to do it again this year. All donations go to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

Thank you for helping to ensure that no local child goes without a toy this season!