Toys for Tots: Friday the 13th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Toys for Tots campaign at 22News is welcoming donations Friday until 7 p.m.

The Marines desperately need to fulfill some toy requests. They are bringing a truck today to take some of the toys from our lobby.

Due to the extremely high demand for toys this year, many more toys are needed!

Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and times below:

12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

