TOYS FOR TOTS: How to help families in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots collection has officially begun, but this year, things will be different because of the pandemic.

Last year, our the 22News lobby was stuffed with thousands of toys donated by our loyal viewers, and then distributed to children all over western Massachusetts. But this year, we want to keep our viewers, Marines and staff safe. So, we will not be collecting toys at our 22News studio this year.

Instead, we’re asking our viewers to make a monetary donation to our local western Massachusetts Toys for Tots program or use the online gift registry. Toys may be viewed and purchased through the registry. These toys will then be delivered to our local Marines for distribution.

The monetary contributions will also be used by our local Marines to purchase and distribute the toys. All donations are used to purchase toys for children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

Thank you for helping to ensure that no local child goes without a toy this season!