Toys for Tots: Landscaper donation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Edwin Perez is a local landscaper and snow plower. He came into our 22News lobby this afternoon with dozens of toys.
Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:
- 12/2 – 12/6: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- 12/7, 8, 14, and 15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.
All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.
