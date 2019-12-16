Toys for Tots: Meteorologist Nick Bannin and son

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Toys for Tots campaign is underway, we hope you’ll consider donating a toy.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin’s son stopped by to donate. 3-year-old donated a Paw Patrol toy, as you can see in the video, he loves that show!

Today, December 16th is the final day 22News is collecting toys until 7 p.m. Toys are needed for children from all ages from toddlers to teenagers. They should be new and unwrapped.

Toys for Tots each year provides thousands of toys for children all thanks to your generosity.

Because there are many more children in need this year, the U.S. Marines began picking up some toys Friday to begin early deliveries to children through hundreds of social service agencies throughout Western Massachusetts.

To reach this year’s goal of providing toys for the 74,000 children in need, we need your help.

WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

