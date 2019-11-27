Toys for Tots needs more donations this year

(WWLP) – The arrival of the holidays doesn’t just mean food and family, but also the time to give.



It’s almost that time of year again for our toys for tots campaign in partnership with the U.S. Marines. Last year you helped out in such a big way bringing in thousands of toys to our 22News lobby for children in need here in western Massachusetts.

This year the need is even greater. The marines need over 73,000 toys this year, that’s 10,000 more toys than were collected last year so we need you to help out even more.

Beginning Monday morning December 2 through December 16, toy donors will be welcomed into the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

12/2 – 12/6 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/7, 8, 14, and 15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

