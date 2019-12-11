Toys for Tots: Truckloads of toys dropped off at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s less than a week left of our Toys for Tots campaign and we still need your help filling our lobby with toys for area children in need.

Wednesday morning, the Operating Engineers Local 98 dropped off truckloads of toys and bikes.

Phil Chaffee told 22News, that they hold a clam bake fundraiser every year, to raise money so they can buy these donations for Toys for Tots.

This year, they raised over $3,000 and bought everything from bikes and helmets to sports equipment.

Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

12/11 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/12 and 12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

