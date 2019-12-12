Toys for Toys: Bike donations at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hallways at 22News are filling up with bikes for children during our Toys for Tots drive.

We had to move some of them to the trailer outside to make room for more. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 22News has received 77 bikes for kids in need.

Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and times below:

12/12 and 12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

