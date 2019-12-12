CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hallways at 22News are filling up with bikes for children during our Toys for Tots drive.
We had to move some of them to the trailer outside to make room for more. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 22News has received 77 bikes for kids in need.
PHOTOS: Toys for Tots
Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.
WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby
Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and times below:
- 12/12 and 12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.
All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.
Click here to search for directions to 22News
Latest News:
- Toys for Toys: Bike donations at 22News
- Water main break in Longmeadow expected to cause traffic
- New Jersey priest arraigned in Springfield held on $50,000 bail for alleged child sexual abuse
- NCAA: ‘Highly probable’ Congress passes athlete compensation rules
- Florida man pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Virginia children, murder parents; receives life sentence
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.