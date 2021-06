HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – One tractor-trailer rolled over in Hartford on Saturday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police at around 4:30 a.m. the Hartford and Windsor Fire Departments arrived at the area of exit 33 in Hartford to find a tractor-trailer that went off the road.



(Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police)

No injuries have been reported and no more information has been released at this time.