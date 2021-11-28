Traditional holiday activities return for 2021

(WWLP) – An abundance of caution over the pandemic kept western Massachusetts from observing Christmas to the fullest a year ago.

It’s not just the spike in attendance at the Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center that heralds a shift from celebrating virtually to actually being there with family this holiday season. Everyone 22News spoke with has an upbeat attitude, a desire to observe the Christmas season as they have in the past.

“Christmas all the way. We want to go caroling, hayrides; we come here every year for the festival of trees. We love it, my daughter, friends, and family love every bit of Christmas that we can pack in,” Enfield, CT resident Pamela Pierson.

Revisions in the Christmas of 2020 apparently weighed heavily on the minds of many families. As these visitors to the festival of trees commented for 22News, we asked one woman if she was ready to celebrate as she always had.

“All in, I’m all for Christmas and I’m going to wrap the presents under our own tree, not virtually. They’re going to see the lights I put out on the front lawn,” Helen Babin from Enfield, CT said.

Just one of the positive reactions from visitors to the festival of trees. People are determined to resume their Christmas traditions for themselves and those close to them.