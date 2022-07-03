SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning Sunday night to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Spirit of Springfield, the Springfield police will detour traffic in and around the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday. The Memorial Bridge will reopen on Monday at around 11 p.m.

Police will close roads in the area of the Memorial Bridge beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday for the fireworks. Exit 5 (formerly Exit 7) off of I-91 South will also be closed. Pedestrians will be restricted from sitting on I-91 Exit Ramps.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Union Jack will perform live at 7:15 p.m. followed by Fireworks by Grucci at 9:30 p.m.

National Anthem performed by Vanessa Ford

Face painters

Balloon artists

Massachusetts Army National Guard ball toss

Food vendors Elegant Affairs Batch Ice Cream



The fireworks are launched from the Memorial Bridge with music broadcasted in Riverfront Park and on Mix 93.1FM.