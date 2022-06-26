WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A road will be closed Monday through Wednesday in Westfield.
Westfield Police Department Traffic bureau warns that Lloyds Hill will be closed June 27th, 28th, and 29th from 7am-3pm due to construction.
(File: Getty)
by: Aubree Carr
