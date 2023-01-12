SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free concert is being held for all nurses in western Massachusetts featuring the band Trailer Trash.

The event will be held on Friday, January 20th in downtown Springfield inside Tower Square located at 1550 Main Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Holyoke Medical Center is hosting “Nurses Rock: Salute to Nurse Heroes” to show appreciation to all nurses in the community.

All nurses are invited, regardless of where they work. Registration is required by visiting HolyokeHealth.com. Enjoy live music by Trailer Trash, a western Mass. country band, along with free food, free drinks, free parking, and free giveaways.

(Courtesy: Valley Health Systems)

“This is our way of showing our gratitude to all nurses, not just our own, for working tirelessly to keep our community healthy,” said Margaret-Ann Azzaro, DNP, RN, CENP, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer at Holyoke Medical Center.