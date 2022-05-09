CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Training is scheduled to be conducted at Westover Air Reserve Base that will consist of small explosives this week.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the explosive ordinance disposal team will be conducting training from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, consisting of 20-30 small detonations. The training will continue throughout the week with members of the Boston FBI and Westover Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.

The blast forensics course is a 40-hour, five-day course that provides first responders training on evidence response and recovery when conducting criminal investigations.

Students will be provided an overview of explosive devices in terrorist bombings. They will learn safety and evidence handling while recovering fragments from actual improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The post blast investigators course consists of the following topics: