SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are already starting to leave for their holiday destinations, and while many travel by car or by plane, others prefer to travel by train or bus.

AAA expects more than four million Americans to take alternative modes of transportation like trains and buses for Christmas and New Year’s.

Holiday travel season for travelers like Murat Aydogdu of Westfield can be hectic. Aydogdu was waiting to receive a friend at Union Station who was coming up to spend the holidays in western Massachusetts but unfortunately the process of taking a train to get up here was not easy.

“It’s really a relatively short distance but we couldn’t find an easy way for him to come directly. The alternatives were he would have to take the train down and then come back up or go back up to Boston and come this way,” said Aydogdu.

Many travelers like Aydogdu wish that there was a better infrastructure to support travelers who rely on public transportation to get around, “I think the train would have helped. I think it would be nice if I could just hop on a train and go to Montreal. I can go to New York, so that’s easy but still it’s a little challenging to access other parts of the country from here.”

Many people prefer to travel by bus or train saying that it’s not only easier but more affordable. Yet it’s not easy to take a train to places like Boston. With the East West Rail, travelers think it’ll make traveling especially during the holidays more efficient.

Senator Jake Oliveira told 22News, “If we can hop on something like the West East Rail that can connect us to Boston in a quick manner then that would be essential for the quality of life for every resident of the Commonwealth. It’s a game changer. So right now we are at the closest we’ve ever been to really launching this now. It’s about track improvements and it’s about establishing that office to oversee this entire project.”

Oliveira says that funding has been made available and a team is being put in place to make the East West Rail a reality in the near future to hopefully enhance public transit for all.