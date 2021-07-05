Transit agency gets federal grant to get more electric buses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has received a $7.2 million federal grant that will be used to buy eight new electric buses.

The grant from the Federal Transit Administration this week is the largest in the nation for a regional transit authority this year under the Low and No-Emission grant program.

The eight new buses to be delivered next year will give the PVTA a total of 23 electric buses out of a fleet of about 180 buses.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The PVTA is hoping to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2050, similar to state and federal goals.

The Federal Transit Administration gave $182 million to 49 projects nationwide.