SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have risen 7.4 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.04 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.47 a gallon and Worcester is $3.99 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

Local pump prices in the Springfield area available from GasBuddy are displayed below.

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: