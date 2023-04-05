CHICOPEE (WWLP) – Spring Break is still in full swing and new numbers show a spike in travel.

According to AAA, they can expect this spike to continue into this summer and that could really impact your wallet. Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast says, “In fact, international travel we are seeing bookings up 200% compared to last year which is pretty substantial.”

Demand is ramping up this busy spring travel season. Local airports are bracing for the influx of travelers. Just over state lines in Connecticut, Bradley International Airport is projecting more than 125,000 travelers will depart from their airport now until mid April.

Europe and Canada are the most popular international destinations this Spring, London topping the list with a 350% increase in travel over last year. “Folks are worried about a recession, but travel is one of those things that people tend to budget for,” says Schieldrop, “So clearly there is still pent up travel demand from the pandemic.”

AAA experts say this demand is driving airfare up by 30%, which means book your trip soon. Prices are only going to go up as more and more people book trips, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

If you are looking to plan a trip, AAA encourages people to get travelers insurance to protect yourself in the event of flight delays and cancelations. Also, to get a head-start on your passport which can take from 10 to 13 weeks to be issued because of the surge in travel demand.

Hotel bookings are also seeing a big jump, with more than a 300% increase over last year.