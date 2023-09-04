CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, which means a lot of people hit the road this weekend to get one last gasp of fun in the sun.

At some point, summer does have to come to an end, and after a fun-filled Labor Day weekend of barbeques and some discount shopping, many people were eager

to head out on the roads early to avoid that dreaded traffic.

According to AAA experts, this afternoon between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. are going to be the worst times to travel in terms of traffic volume. AAA estimates more people will take to the roads on Tuesday to travel home.

They recommend people try to leave early in the day if they want to avoid the worst of the travel to avoid mixing in with rush hour traffic. Some travelers left their Labor Day destinations as early as 4:00 and 6:00 a.m. to make sure they made it home at a reasonable time and avoided sitting in traffic.

“We’re heading back home. We got up early, we visited our newborn grandchild and his brother over in the Catskills, so we decided to get up early and beat the traffic,” said Dennis Works of Woburn.

“We got up early this morning and we were on the road by 7:00 this morning to beat the traffic. Nobody wants to sit in traffic,” said Collen Gazard and Richie Burke of Ashland.

Some travelers this morning raved about implementing real-time travel tools on their trip like the GPS on their phone and apps like Waze to help them find the best possible routes to head back home.

Even though gas prices spiked this summer because of the tight supply and high cost of oil, many people hit the roads for the final hurrah of summer.