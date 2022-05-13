WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree fell on the roof of the apartment buildings at Van Deene Manor in West Springfield Thursday night.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from Chief-2, E-1 and E-2 were called at around 10:45 p.m. to 51 Van Deene Avenue for a large tree that fell on the roof of Unit J.

Members of fire and police assisted with evacuating the tenants as the tree caused severe damage to the roof. There were no injuries reported however, six families are without a home.